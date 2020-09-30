Newly formed Dravidian federation seeks dissolving the 16-member committee

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Federation of Dravidian Culture, a forum of 18 like minded organisations, today laid siege of BSNL office near the District Collectorate, demanding immediate dissolving of the 16-member committee formed by the centre to study the ancient Indian Culture.

The federation, including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhakam, Dravidar Kazhakam, Tamil Puligal, SDPI, CPI(ML) raised slogans against the Centre and wanted to dissolve the committee, which they termed, does not reflect the diversity of the India.

There were no representatives from Tamil Nadu and even from South India and despite multiple culture and languages, the committee which was formed to study Indian culture does not really the diversity, they alleged.

Stating that there were no representatives from Dalits, Tribes and women and the majority of the members were from Brahmin and upper caste,

the federation organiser Venmani expressed apprehension that the committee was formed to write a new history based on religious identity.