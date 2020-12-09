Newlywed ambulance driver dies in two-wheeler accident

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

In a tragic incident, an ambulance driver, K Muthumanikandan (26) died on the spot in a two-wheeler accident near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Muthumanikandan, son of Kuzhandaivelu hailed from Ariyalur. He had married just 10 days ago and was living with his wife in Sundarapuram, where he was working with a private hospital as an ambulance driver.

While he was on the two-wheeler with his friend, Mushtaq Sherif, the vehicle collided with another two-wheeler with Muthumanikandan sustaining grievous injuries and passing away on the spot.

Mushtaq Sherif and the occupants of the other vehicle – Praveen and Vishnuprasad – were admitted to a nearby hospital by the cops and they are undergoing treatment. Madukkarai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.