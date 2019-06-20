  • Download mobile app
20 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

NIA sleuths quizz computer mechanic in Kuniamuthur

Covai Post Network

June 20, 2019

Coimbatore : Sleuths from National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday visited the house of a computer mechanic in Kuniamuthur area in the city.

The visit was based on the information given by Mohammed Azharuddin,a suspected IS sympathiser who was arrested a week ago from the city. Azharuddin was a Facebook friend of Hazran Hashim, who executed the blast in a Colombo Church, police sources said.

The officials from Kochi, amid security provided by local police, went to the house of Sinod, a computer mechanic, and inquired whether he had handled two hard disks given by Azharuddin.

His reply in the affirmative was taken in writing in the presence of the local village officer, the sources said.

