20 Sep 2020, Edition - 1895, Sunday
Coimbatore

Nilgiris receives a jolt

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2020

Udhagamandalam: Sunday’s Covid count in the Nilgiris was the highest till date.
Recording as many as 130 fresh cases,the district sent a clear a message,not only to it’s people but also to its floating population.

Speaking to The Covai Post, observers
termed the spike as a ‘red flag warning’ and hoped that the situation will not get out of hand.

They opined that the reasons for the rise should be analysed and the authorities concerned should evolve ways to contain the spread.

While the total number of cases has gone up to 2968,the number of persons discharged stands at
2282 and number of persons undergoing treatment is now 666.

20 persons have so far lost their lives.

