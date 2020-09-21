Nilgiris records 122 Covid positive cases on Monday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Following 122 fresh Covid positive cases being added on Monday,the total number,in the Nilgiris till date, has gone upto 3090.

While the total number discharged is now 2346,the number of persons under treatment stands at 724.

Meanwhile the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has in a statement released here earlier today stated that so far 76,769 Covid tests have been carried out in the Nilgiris.

Pointing out that a number of steps, are being taken,in accordance with government guidelines, to check the spread of the virus,in the district,she appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.

Stating that the government has eased restrictions, only to strengthen the economy and livelihood of the people,Ms.Divya said that the Chief Minister was reviewing the situation in the district vis a vis Corona control periodically.