Udhagamandalam : Showing no signs of coming under control,the Covid count in the Nilgiris on Wednesday was a worrying 69.

With this and one from another district being included in the account of this district,the total now stands at 2059.

As on date 1627 have been cured and 417 are undergoing treatment.

Of the new cases,21 are from Ketti Palada, 7 belong to C.Manihatty and 6 are from Nunthala.

They were contacts of persons who were already infected.