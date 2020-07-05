Nilgiris responds as one to lockdown call

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Different parts of the Nilgiris wore a deserted look on Sunday with all sections of the society extending full cooperation to the call for total lockdown given by the government.

While all the traders downed their shutters,autorickshaws,taxies,buses etc were off the roads.

Even the streets of places like Kandhal on the outskirts of Ooty,were bereft of people.

Police personnel were out in strength to ensure that none violated the lockdown rules.

Stating that such an attitude among the people,will significantly help in containing the spread of the disease,observers pointed out to The Covai Post that even the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has been going around the district telling the people that their cooperation will be a great source of motivation to the district administration to do better in combating the pandemic.