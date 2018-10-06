06 Oct 2018, Edition - 1180, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- The bus fell at Kela Moth on the highway as it was going from Banihal to Ramban
- Kerala: Over 5000 Ayyappa devotees holding demonstrations in Changanassery
- All assembly polls to happen before Jan 15: EC
- Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on 28 November
- Counting in all five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana – to be held on December 11, 2018
- SP to contest election independently in MP
- Modi meets Putin: And discovers non-alignment, which would have saved us the somersault over China
- Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted raids in districts of Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot
- EC is likely to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
- Development is important but not at the cost of environment, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh
Nilgiris train services cancelled for three days
Covai Post Network
October 6, 2018
Coimbatore : Owing to continuous rain and forecast of heavy rain over the Nilgiris and falling of boulders over different sections of railway tracks, train services on the Mettupalaiyam-Coonoor-Udagamandalam section has been cancelled for three days from October 7 to 5, according to a railways statement.