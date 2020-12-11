  • Download mobile app
12 Dec 2020
NMR charter services : SR refutes reports

D.Radhakrishnan

December 11, 2020

Udhagamandalam: There is no proposal as of now,for running charter trains,on a daily basis,on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam.

The Southern Railway ,Salem Division,stated this on Friday while denying reports in a section of the media that claimed, that there was such a proposal.

The division pointed out that there were reports that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and back from January 2021.

