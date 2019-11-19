NMR services cancelled till November 24 due to climatic conditions

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The services of Mettualayam- Udhagamandalam Nilgiri Mountain Rail (NMR) were cancelled till November 24, due to climatic conditions in the area.

Train No. 56136 Mettupalaiyam to Udagamandalam and Train No. 56137 in return direction are cancelled from tomorrow to November 24, a Salem Railway Division release said Tuesday.

The entire Nilgiris district, an hilly area, has experienced moderate to heavy rains for the last one month from the onset of North East Monsoon, resulting in uprooting of trees and landslips on railway track, following which the Heritage NMR had to be cancelled frequently, much to the disappointment of tourists, particularly during weekends.

The train is a major tourist attraction of the hill station.

Since there was landslips on the track two days ago the restoration works were yet to be completed and likely to continue for another couple of days railway sources said.

In view of this the services of trains were cancelled till November 24.