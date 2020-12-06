“NMR services have not yet resumed”

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Regular services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam have not yet resumed.

The services were suspended earlier this year,following the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Clarifying that the services are yet to resume, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway has on Sunday pointed out that reports appearing in a section of the media,about the services, were not accurate.

The reports had claimed that a private party was operating NMR services on Saturdays and Sundays,with a change in the name.

Averring that there is not any change,in the name of the services,the division said “while it is true that NMR services were run from

Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and back on 5-12-2020 and 6-12-2020,it is clarified that those were Charter Special Trains specially run for tourists, arranged by a private party. Such Charter Special Trains have been run earlier,too.Similar services may be operated in future,too.But, these services are Charter Special Trains and they do not have any bearing on the regular NMR services.”

The division added, “it is reiterated that,as and when regular NMR services resume,the date of resumption of train services,will be

notified to the public through media release by the railway administration.”