30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

No cause for concern on Karnataka appealing in SC on Cauvery: CM

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2018

Coimbatore : There was no cause for concern about getting the due share of Cauvery water, as the Supreme Court had clearly specified that there was no provision for appeal in the verdict, Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy said today.

Responding to a question on the decision taken in the All party meeting in Karnataka to appeal in the Supreme Court against setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, Palanisamy told reporters at Edapadi in Salem District that there was no cause for worry or concern and the Government was confident of getting the water.

“Tamil Nadu will get its due share of water, following constitution of the Authority and there is no cause for concern,”Palanisamy said.

The Centre will see to it that Tamil Nadu gets its due share at the meeting of Authority scheduled on July two, he said.

