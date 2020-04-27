No fresh cases from five districts, 26 Tirupur patients discharged

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : No no fresh positive cases were reported in the five district of the region today, even as 26 persons were discharged from ESI Hospital here.

Coimbatore so far reported 141 cases, Erode 70, Tirupur 112, Salem 31 and Nilgiris 9.

Meanwhile 26 patients, including 23 from Tirupur district, undergoing treatment in the ESI Hospital here, were fully recovered and discharged, taking total to 81 today, leaving another 31 patients under treatment from Tirupur.

The total discharge from ESI Hospital till date was 211, they said.