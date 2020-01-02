  • Download mobile app
02 Jan 2020, Edition - 1633, Thursday
Coimbatore

No untoward incidents during new year celebrations in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 2, 2020

Coimbatore : The new year celebrations went off peacefully without any untoward incidents in and around the city.

Due to preventive measures taken by the city police, there were no accidents reported and incidents of, eve teasing and also drunken revelry in any parts, an official release from Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran said.

Wishing the department officials and police personnel a new year, he also appreciated them for their work for maintaining law and order situation from the night of December 31 to January one.

