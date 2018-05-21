No wishes sent to Karnataka leaders as Cauvery issue remains unsolved: Dhinakaran

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: AMMK Deputy General Secretary, T T V Dhinakaran today said he had so far not wished leaders of any political parties, who were likely to take over the mantle of Karnataka, as the Cauvery water issue remain unresolved.

At last democracy had won in that State following the Supreme Court verdict over the number issue in the Assembly, Dhinakaran told reporters here.

He has not wished any political party on formation of the Government there due to pending Cauvery water issue, he said, adding that whichever party came to power, the rights of Tamils should be protected.

Dhinakaran, here to visit his party workers, including a former MLA, lodged in the Central Jail, blamed Minister, S P Velumani for the attack on the workers returning from a meeting in Vadavali, coming under his constituency of Thondamuthur.

The party would fight the cases legally and also against the police department, which allegedly functioned on the orders of Velumani, he said.Stones were hurled at nearly 200 workers who were returning in cars after meeting in Vadavalli on May 17 night and 56 workers were arrested for picketing seeking the arrest of the culprits, based on the complaint lodged by AIADMK workers, he alleged.