Nokia G21 smartphone with unrivalled three day battery life launched in India along with range of other devices

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the launch of the newest member of the G-series family, the Nokia G21 in India. Challenging mid-range smartphones, it comes with an unmatched three-day battery life and 50%[i] better display refresh for an extra smooth experience. The house of HMD also announced a slew of other budget and mid- range offerings which included the C01 Plus which is an upgrade to its entry level hero product C01, the Nokia 105 and 105 Plus and 2 new wearable accessories, the Nokia Comfort Earbud+ and the Nokia Go Earbuds+.

The new Nokia G21 is packed with exciting specifications with the Nokia promise of durability and quality. It flaunts a sleek design coupled with Nokia’s legacy durability. The Nokia G21 comes with snappy 50MP triple Camera with AI imaging, provides a 3 day battery life and improved performance, promises 3 years of monthly security updates and would be available in two attractive colours.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global:

“At HMD Global, we believe in making best mobility solutions to everyone. The G-series is another step in bringing premium smartphone experiences, to as many people as possible with our mid-range smartphone series with stylish Nordic designs. With meaningful features that will assuage your low battery anxiety and security concerns, the Nokia G21 has been created for those who love to create. The phone is for those who are not just storytellers, but also story livers and need a smartphone they can count on, whether it is the battery that doesn’t die on you, a camera that can capture the finest details, even in low light or a clean Android OS that keeps your data secure. It is a smartphone that’s always Got your back.

Alongside the Nokia G21 smartphone, the company also unveiled a range of products which included feature phones, entry level smartphones and wearable accessories which further consolidates Nokia’s position as a promising player in the entry to mid-range category of devices. Nokia has consistently been the top ranking feature phone brand in India by value over the last year with a complete range of 2G & 4G Feature Phones priced from INR 1249 to INR 3799/- that it offers. Nokia 105 has been the global bestselling model both globally and in India. At the launch Nokia also showcased the Nokia 105 plus which is a more stylish and feature packed upgrade to the global bestseller Nokia 105 with a wireless FM and a bigger battery and the Nokia C01 Plus which is a refreshed version of the Nokia C01 and packs a larger memory. Commenting on the other range of products unveiled Mr. Sanmeet Singh Kochar added “At HMD Global, we are democratising experiences for our customers with accessibility across all price segments. Our product portfolio boasts of a robust line up across the feature phone, smartphone, tablets and accessories segment which offer accessible connectivity”. Also showcased at the launch were two new earbuds the Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ and offers a 29 hours and 26 hours playtime respectively. Nokia Comfort Earbuds+ gives maximum comfort with a compact Natural ergonomic design, is IPX5 water and sweat resistant so you can enjoy your music or stay connected even in hot sweaty summer weather, like it is already here in Delhi or enjoy it in the rains. The Nokia Go earbuds+ has large 13 mm drivers for a thumping bass and are IPX4 sweat and splash resistant and have Easy to use touch controls so you can be seamlessly connected come rain or shine.

Unrivalled protection for mobile technology that lasts for longer

Three years of monthly security updates, offering more updates than most smartphones in this price range, means the Nokia G21 will work seamlessly in the background to protect you, so you can go about your day worry-free.

Introducing Mask mode to affordable smartphones – available for the first time on the Nokia G21, it ensures the convenience of face unlock is never disrupted – keep your data safe with or without a protective face mask.

Ready for Android 12TM, so you always have access to the latest features and have a smartphone that you can keep for longer.[ii]

Supported by industry-leading partners for best-in-class experiences, the Nokia G21 comes pre-loaded with Spotify and ExpressVPN. Spotify will give Nokia smartphone owners access to 70 million tracks and 3.2 million podcasts out of the box.[iii] For enhanced privacy and added peace of mind, ExpressVPN will be available on all new Nokia smartphones with a 30-day free trial.[iv]

A smartphone that gives you the freedom to do more

Channelling the Nokia feature phone legacy to the world of smartphones, the Nokia G21 makes battery life, a common pain point for consumers, a thing of the past.[v] With unmatched three-day battery life,[vi] you can go on a full weekend getaway without a charger. Turn on the all-new bespoke Super Battery Saver mode to make your phone last even longer[vii] – available exclusively on selected Nokia phones. You can even choose where exactly the energy savings are made, so you can still access key features that are needed.

Fast response for increased productivity and immersive entertainment

Unlocking the power of 90Hz for the first time in G-series, the improved refresh rate makes scrolling and typing even more fluid, and photos look smoother. From reading the news to drafting emails, the improved response to touch brings an even more seamless experience.

For the first time on a Nokia G-series device, users can now stream Netflix in HD, making for optimum streaming of all your favourite movies and TV shows on-the-go on the Nokia G21.

Breath-taking photography

Delivering beautiful detail even in low light, the 50MP triple-lens camera will fully equip anyone to create professional-looking photography. On the front, AI smarts ensure your evening selfies will have just the right amount of light and clarity.

New design, same Finnish durability

Introducing an all-new design, the Nokia G21 is thinner and more ergonomic. Made from tough polycarbonate, the new design honours the durability and Nordic excellence you’d expect from a Nokia phone whilst bringing a refreshed look to the range.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G21 – the 4/64GB variant will be available at INR XX,XXX/- and the 6/128GB variant at INR XX,XXXX/- across Retail and leading e-commerce players and also on nokia.com. Retail customers could also avail a Triple Zero Finance offer powered by Bajaj Finserve as a launch offer and the nokia.com customers would get the newly Nokia Go Earbuds plus absolutely complimentary. Nokia 105 will be available in two colours at XXXX And Nokia 105 Plus will be available in two great colours at Red/Charcoal and the audio accessories – Nokia Comfort Earbuds plus will be available at XXXX and Nokia Go Earbuds plus at just INR XXXX. All of these devices will be available PAN India at stores near you whether you like to shop in your local market or in large format stores or on e-comm sites. We’ve ensured that our devices are accessible to all.