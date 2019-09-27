  • Download mobile app
27 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Normal rainfall expected at 60 per cent probability level

Covai Post Network

September 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Normal rainfall is expected at 60 percent probability level throughout Tamil Nadu, during North East Monsoon 2019.

As more than normal rainfall has been received during August and September months, there is enough moisture stored in the soil. Hence, farmers may take up sowing immediately with the available soil moisture that would support the initial crop growth, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said in its forecast today.

Further the rainfall from Northeast monsoon will help in a better crop growth and productivity, it said.

Northeast monsoon season (October to December) – 2019 rainfall forecast for different districts of Tamil Nadu is developed based on the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian Oceans by using Australian Rainman International V.4.3.Software at the Directorate of Crop Management of University.

