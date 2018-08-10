10 Aug 2018, Edition - 1123, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
- Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
- SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
- Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
- ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
- Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
- Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Notice to Niligiri resorts on elephant corridor
Covai Post Network
August 10, 2018
Coimbatore : The Nilgiris district administration today issued notices to resorts reportedly constructed on the elephant corridor. This followed a Supreme Court order.
The administration, under District Collector Innocent Divya, issued notices to 27 resorts coming under Sigur Corridor, as the apex court had given a 48-hour deadline,, official sources said.
Notices were pasted on the main doors of the resorts seeking an explanation or else action, including sealing the premises, they said.
Notices will be issued to another 12 resorts soon, which also reportedly encroached the corridor and erected electric fence to prevent the entry of wildlife, they said.