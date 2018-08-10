Notice to Niligiri resorts on elephant corridor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Nilgiris district administration today issued notices to resorts reportedly constructed on the elephant corridor. This followed a Supreme Court order.

The administration, under District Collector Innocent Divya, issued notices to 27 resorts coming under Sigur Corridor, as the apex court had given a 48-hour deadline,, official sources said.

Notices were pasted on the main doors of the resorts seeking an explanation or else action, including sealing the premises, they said.

Notices will be issued to another 12 resorts soon, which also reportedly encroached the corridor and erected electric fence to prevent the entry of wildlife, they said.