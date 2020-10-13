NTC workers in Coimbatore, defer strike till October 17

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The agitation by the workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) has been deferred till October 17, following the assurance by the management to take up the issue of reopening of the mills with labour department.

A section of workers were on sit-in protest in front of five NTC Mills, demanding reopening of the mills, instead of part-time as nearly 6,000 workers were put into lot of hardship following the closure due to pandemic and payment of half month salary.

Demanding full payment, the workers raised slogans against the management in front of NTC mill in Kattoor.

A representative of from the management met the workers and assured to take up the issue with Labour commissioners office in Madurai on October 16.

The workers then deferred their sit-in till October 17.