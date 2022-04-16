Nuclear medicine facility takes PSG to a higher level

Covai Post Network

PSG Hospitals is pioneer in providing super specialty and affordable healthcare services to the people of Tamil Nadu especially Coimbatore and its surroundings. PSG hospitals deliver advanced & quality treatment

at affordable cost.

The Department of Nuclear Medicine, PSG Hospitals, is equipped with state-of-art best in class hybrid PET-CT system from Siemens (Biograph Horizon LSO crystal with Time of Flight) and dual head Gamma camera SPECT system (Siemens Evo Excel). Nuclear Medicine is one of the most advanced specialties of modern medicine. Nuclear Medicine utilizes radioactive tracers to image and treat various diseases. The unique nature of Nuclear Medicine is that it provides functional information regarding disease.

In any disease, functional changes occur before structural and clinical changes. Functional imaging enables early detection of disease as well as assessment of response to treatment. PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography) is a

non-invasive hybrid imaging procedure. PET-CT scan offers combination of accurate anatomic as well as functional details of disease. It is one of the most powerful diagnostic tools available today. It is used for a wide array of ailments including diagnosis of cancer, infection, cardiac and neurological disorders.

The department of Nuclear Medicine, PSG Hospitals, provides multitude of diagnostic and therapeutic facilities for both oncologic and non- oncologic indications. Whole body PET-CT scan is all in one imaging. It

helps avoiding multiple scans and is a one stop shop. PET scan is the workhorse in the field of oncology. In cancer, PET CT scan is used for

cancer staging, assessment the response to treatment, locating the origin of cancer, guiding the site for appropriate tissue biopsy and for early detection of cancer recurrence. Being one day one scan procedure, PET- CT is convenient and cost-effective for patients.

SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) offers functional imaging of various organs of the body like kidney, heart, bone, thyroid, parathyroid, liver, brain and lungs. The applications are wide including coronary heart disease, thyrotoxicosis, hyperparathyroidism, hydronephrosis, renal transplantation, bone metastases, etc.

The department of Nuclear Medicine also offers various therapy based on radioactive tracers. Radionuclide therapy provides simple, fast and effective treatment at affordable cost and negligible side effects. The various diseases which can be treated include thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, liver cancer, skin cancers and metastatic bone pain.

Therapy is also available for many benign conditions like thyroid diseases and joint disorders. We believe that the department of Nuclear Medicine enhances the spectrum of PSG healthcare delivering even more services to the society.