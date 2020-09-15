  • Download mobile app
15 Sep 2020, Edition - 1890, Tuesday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ayodhya Ram temple trust defrauded of Rs 6 lakh via cloned cheques
  • China ready to take conciliatory steps to de-escalate tensions at #LAC: Foreign minister Wang
  • Kangana Ranaut flight onboard chaos: DGCA finds violations, directs IndiGo to act against unruly passengers
Travel

Coimbatore

Octogenarian couple from Coimbatore seek action against son for beating over rent

Covai Post Network

September 15, 2020

Coimbatore: An octogenarian couple today requested the City Police Commissioner to save them from their son, who was beatingnthem over the rent of ancestral property.

Damodarsamy and Lakshmi, residents of Singanallur area in their complaint said that their son Karthikeyan was continuously beating
them, after threatening not to take the rent of the ancestral land in future.

Lakshmi requested the commissioner to take action against the son, who had thrashed her husband, due to which his shoulder was fractured and was undergoing treatment.

Since Karthikeyan was collecting the rent, both of them are suffering without money for livelihood, they said adding that the son’s deed has taken them to a stage of committing suicide.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿