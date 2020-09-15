Octogenarian couple from Coimbatore seek action against son for beating over rent

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: An octogenarian couple today requested the City Police Commissioner to save them from their son, who was beatingnthem over the rent of ancestral property.

Damodarsamy and Lakshmi, residents of Singanallur area in their complaint said that their son Karthikeyan was continuously beating

them, after threatening not to take the rent of the ancestral land in future.

Lakshmi requested the commissioner to take action against the son, who had thrashed her husband, due to which his shoulder was fractured and was undergoing treatment.

Since Karthikeyan was collecting the rent, both of them are suffering without money for livelihood, they said adding that the son’s deed has taken them to a stage of committing suicide.