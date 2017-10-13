Old school buildings to be demolished in State

Demolition of old school buildings to construct new ones in their place in the State will begin in another month, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Friday.

“There are minor problems in some buildings, constructed some years ago through panchayats. The repair works are underway,”, Sengottaiyan told reporters here.

Similarly, the new buildings will be constructed after demolishing the old buildings and the work will begin in another one month, he said, adding that construction of new class rooms and toilets based on the strength of students will begin in January or February next, at a cost of Rs. one crore.

Stating that the Education Department would release a book containing 58,000 question and answers, for the benefit of students appearing for eligibility entrance tests, such as NEET, Sengottaiyan said that 450 coaching centres for NEET will be opened, On Dengue awareness, he said that both Education and Health department in coordination are creating awareness about the disease among the students.