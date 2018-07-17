  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Travel

Coimbatore

Oncoplastic breast surgery unit opened at Ganga Hospitals

Covai Post Network

July 17, 2018

Coimbatore: Ganga Hospital launched an oncoplastic breast surgery centre on Tuesday in the city. The centre focuses on reconstruction breast for those who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Centre head Dr Raja Shanmuga Krishnan said breast cancer accounts for about one-third of all cancers among women. It was on the rise and affecting younger people. In such cases, breast reconstruction would help women who underwent surgery to regain their shape.

Breast reconstruction is part of treatment common in countries like the UK and the US.

Breast cancer was seen in women above 50 some 25 years ago. But now there was a significant amount of women who get breast cancer in their 30s and 40s. Most women remove the breast as part of treatment.

Breast reconstruction could be done by either using silicone implants or the patient’s own tissue. Dr Raja said using own tissue was the best as it looked natural. The other one needed to be replaced once in 10 years.

The best method of reconstruction was using DIEP flap where excess skin and fat in lower abdomen or inner thigh along with blood vessels are taken, shaped into a breast and connected to blood vessels in the chest or armpit using advanced microsurgical techniques.

The centre also offered cosmetics surgeries like breast augmentation, reduction and lifting and also treated gynecomastia (man boobs).

The unit had started a Whatsapp helpline 9952617171 through which patients could send their reports, photos or clarify their doubts about treatment, reconstruction and cosmetic surgery, Dr Raja added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿