Oncoplastic breast surgery unit opened at Ganga Hospitals

Coimbatore: Ganga Hospital launched an oncoplastic breast surgery centre on Tuesday in the city. The centre focuses on reconstruction breast for those who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

Centre head Dr Raja Shanmuga Krishnan said breast cancer accounts for about one-third of all cancers among women. It was on the rise and affecting younger people. In such cases, breast reconstruction would help women who underwent surgery to regain their shape.

Breast reconstruction is part of treatment common in countries like the UK and the US.

Breast cancer was seen in women above 50 some 25 years ago. But now there was a significant amount of women who get breast cancer in their 30s and 40s. Most women remove the breast as part of treatment.

Breast reconstruction could be done by either using silicone implants or the patient’s own tissue. Dr Raja said using own tissue was the best as it looked natural. The other one needed to be replaced once in 10 years.

The best method of reconstruction was using DIEP flap where excess skin and fat in lower abdomen or inner thigh along with blood vessels are taken, shaped into a breast and connected to blood vessels in the chest or armpit using advanced microsurgical techniques.

The centre also offered cosmetics surgeries like breast augmentation, reduction and lifting and also treated gynecomastia (man boobs).

The unit had started a Whatsapp helpline 9952617171 through which patients could send their reports, photos or clarify their doubts about treatment, reconstruction and cosmetic surgery, Dr Raja added.