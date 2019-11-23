  • Download mobile app
24 Nov 2019, Edition - 1594, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre to release Rs 600 cr as interim relief for farmers in Maharashtra.
  • Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong alliance opportunistic; their govt unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari
  • Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs
Travel

Coimbatore

One-day closure of shops on December 17 in TN

Covai Post Network

November 23, 2019

Coimbatore : Shops and trade in Tamil Nadu will down the shutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced by the traders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Association president, A M Vikaram Raja said Saturday.

The one day closure was to bring the attention of the Government as business is facing heavy loss due to foreign investments in retail sector, Vikaram Raja told reporters here.

Stating that the Centre has not not so far addressed the grievances of the federation with regard to GST, he said that there was the need to protect the local traders.

Vikram Raja also requested Tamil actor, Vijaya Sethupathi to withdraw from endorsing the advertisement of Mandi app, an on line business, affecting the local retail trade.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿