One-day closure of shops on December 17 in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Shops and trade in Tamil Nadu will down the shutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced by the traders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Association president, A M Vikaram Raja said Saturday.

The one day closure was to bring the attention of the Government as business is facing heavy loss due to foreign investments in retail sector, Vikaram Raja told reporters here.

Stating that the Centre has not not so far addressed the grievances of the federation with regard to GST, he said that there was the need to protect the local traders.

Vikram Raja also requested Tamil actor, Vijaya Sethupathi to withdraw from endorsing the advertisement of Mandi app, an on line business, affecting the local retail trade.