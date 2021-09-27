Ooty celebrates World Tourism Day

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: The pandemic and the fear and restrictions associated with it, notwithstanding, considerable enthusiasm marked the World Tourism Day celebrations,in this vacation destination on Monday.

With a fairly good number of tourists and locals present,the Boat House,which hosted the celebrations, wore a festive look.

Boat races, essaym, painting and other competitions, marked the occasion.

Addressing the gathering,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,who was the Chief Guest adverted to the origin of the celebrations and said that the World Tourism Body had in 1970 decided at Madrid to observe September 27 as World Tourism Day.

Stating that this year’s theme was “Tourism for inclusive growth”,she said that since the Nilgiris featured a number of scenic spots,many

tourists from abroad and different parts of the country were making a bee-line to the hill station.Following the relaxation of various

restrictions by the government, the inflow of tourists was steadily increasing. She urged tourists to strictly adhere to the Covid norms

like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

Dances by Badagas,Todas and Kotas were a highlight of the celebrations.An exhibition to create awareness among the visitors about the importance of nutritious food was organised by the District Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.

Ms.Divya gave away prizes to those who had excelled in the competitions.

Among those present were the District Tourist Officer Mr.Umashanker and the Regional Manager,Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Mr.Venkatesan.