Ooty second season begins

Ooty : This hill station, a major tourist destination is all geared up to welcome the tourists for the second season beginning today, by organising a flower show at Government Botanical Gardens here.

The second season will be an opportunity for those who failed to reach and witness the main flower show held during April and May, the Nilgiris district Collector, Innocent Divya said here.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of making arrangements for the flower show, by placing 15,000 flower pots in the Gardens, she said that the garden has more than two lakh flower plants to attract the tourists.

A total of 85 varieties of flowers like dahlia, Inca Marigold, French Marigold, Begonia, Salvia, Daisy, Aster, Antorium are on display in the pots, which will be kept fresh for one month, she said.

With the district has already banned use of plastics, the tourists are advised to avoid plastic bags, Divya said.

Senior officials from Horticulture department, tourists and public were present during the function.