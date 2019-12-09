  • Download mobile app
09 Dec 2019, Edition - 1609, Monday
Order on bail petition of Mettupalayam wall land owner reserved for tomorrow

Covai Post Network

December 9, 2019

Coimbatore, Dec 9 A district court here today reserved its order on the bail petition moved by Sivasubraanian, the land owner of the compound wall, which collapsed on four houses leading to death of 17
persons in Nadur Village in the district on December two.

Police had arrested Sivasubranian, a textile shop owner, for reported illegal construction of the compound wall, which a few parties and organisations claimed as ‘discriminating’ against Dalits living near it.

He had filed a bail petition in the court, which came up for hearing and the Principal District Judge, R Shakivel reserved the order for tomorrow.

