Over 12,000 participate in ISR- Run Marathon

Coimbatore : Over 12,000 runners participated in the ISR-Run Marathon with an aim to create remarkable change in the lives of differently abled persons.

A total of 200 differently able, 150 transgenders and 100 senior citizens, were among those participated.

The Marathon has a different category of 5 Km and 2 Km run with prizes and cash awards, proving to be a complete society marathon, a release from Chandrans Yuva Foundation, the organisers, said.

The fund raised through this event will be utilized towards “Invisible Kaleidoscope” a sewing program for visually challenged and “Disgenerable” a training on bakery products for differently able transgenders, the Founder and Managing Trustee of the Foundation C Sivanesan said in the release.

Runners target set as 1km for Senior citizens and differently able, 2 km for children aged 6 to 12 years, 5km for women and 10 km for men.

In the two km for children K.Akash and Kanishka won medal with Rs.1,000 cash in the event where District Collector, R Rajamani was the chief guest.

Corporation Commissioner, Shravan Kumar Jathavath, West Zone IG, K Periaiah, City Piolice Commissioner, Sumit Saran and District SP Sujit Kumar were among those present at the function.

Hearing impaired devices, three wheelers and sewing machines were given to the transgenders and differently abled persons.