  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
  • Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
  • Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
  • Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
Travel

Coimbatore

Over 2.6 lakh people visit Govt exhibition

Covai Post Network

May 30, 2018

COIMBATORE: The Government exhibition, highlighting the achievements of various departments, has made a record collection of Rs.36.49 lakh in the last 42 days, as against Rs. 31.71 lakh last year. Around 2,62,738 visitors – 2,06,456 adults and 55,262 children have so far visited the expo, which began here on April 14, , an official release said today.

ALSO READ : Finance, Textile Ministers take joint initiative to solve textile industry problems

There were 2,27,507 visitors at the 45-day exhibition in 2017. The exhibition, 33rd in the city and 192nd in the State, will conclude on June 1, the release added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿