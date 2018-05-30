Over 2.6 lakh people visit Govt exhibition

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The Government exhibition, highlighting the achievements of various departments, has made a record collection of Rs.36.49 lakh in the last 42 days, as against Rs. 31.71 lakh last year. Around 2,62,738 visitors – 2,06,456 adults and 55,262 children have so far visited the expo, which began here on April 14, , an official release said today.

There were 2,27,507 visitors at the 45-day exhibition in 2017. The exhibition, 33rd in the city and 192nd in the State, will conclude on June 1, the release added.