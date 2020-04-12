Parcel express services extended upto April 25

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Parcel services announced by Southern Railway up to April 14 are now extended April 25.

Train No.00653 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special Train will leave Chennai at 08. AM on and from 15th April to 25th April 2020 (11 services) and reach Coimbatore at 8.30 PM.

It will stop at Katpadi (Dep 10.40 hrs) Jolarpettai (Dep 12.35 hrs) Karuppur (Dep 15.40 hrs) Salem (Dep 16.00 hrs) Erode (Dep 17.25 hrs) Tiruppur (Dep 18.45 hrs).

In the return direction, Train No.00654 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special Train will leave Coimbatore at 4.30 AM on and from 15 to 25 April( 11 services) to reach Chennai at 4 PM.

These Parcel Express Trains are operated in view of COVID-19 outbreak to help reach medical essentials to various places. This serves for the movement of medicines, medical equipment, masks, food items, food products, Stationaries,

Couriers and other medical essentials in the hour of need.