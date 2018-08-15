  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Aug 2018, Edition - 1128, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Minister of State for Home unfurls the tricolour at Manali
  • Twitter suspends far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from its platform for one week
  • 2016 National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes could be Connecticut’s first black Democrat in Congress
Travel

Coimbatore

Parents donate brain-dead youth’s organs in Coimbatore, fresh life for 6

Covai Post Network

August 15, 2018

Coimbatore: Parents of a 27-year-old brain-dead man gave new lease of life to six persons by donating the vital organs of their

son to the needy patients in the city.

S Poovarasan, an assistant professor in a private college, met with an accident near Namakkal past midnight was immediately was immediately taken to a private hospital in Namakkal.

He was later brought and admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here and without responding to treatment he was declared brain-dead the next day, a hospital statement said.

Parents, P Subramanyam and S Selvi, came forward to donate the organs and a team of multi transplant surgeons harvested the heart, liver, kidneys and eyes on Tuesday morning.

A kidney was transplanted at KMCH and the other was sent to a private hospital here. The liver was sent to a private hospital in Madurai, heart to a Chennai hospital, it said. The eyes were sent to a private hospital in the city.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿