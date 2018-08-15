Parents donate brain-dead youth’s organs in Coimbatore, fresh life for 6

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Parents of a 27-year-old brain-dead man gave new lease of life to six persons by donating the vital organs of their

son to the needy patients in the city.

S Poovarasan, an assistant professor in a private college, met with an accident near Namakkal past midnight was immediately was immediately taken to a private hospital in Namakkal.

He was later brought and admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here and without responding to treatment he was declared brain-dead the next day, a hospital statement said.

Parents, P Subramanyam and S Selvi, came forward to donate the organs and a team of multi transplant surgeons harvested the heart, liver, kidneys and eyes on Tuesday morning.

A kidney was transplanted at KMCH and the other was sent to a private hospital here. The liver was sent to a private hospital in Madurai, heart to a Chennai hospital, it said. The eyes were sent to a private hospital in the city.