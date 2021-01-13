People throng Coimbatore markets for Pongal shopping

Covai Post Network

The sale of Pongal items in the markets in Coimbatore has come to a halt with people having excitedly bought the goods. Public thronged MGR market, flower market, Ukkadam and Thyagi Kumaran markets in Coimbatore to buy items for the festival. There was a good sale of sugarcane, turmeric, bananas, flowers and other items.

Tons of sugarcane bundles were brought and stockpiled from areas including Mettur and Edappadi in Salem district for the temporary flower market in Coimbatore. A bundle of 12 canes sold for Rs.450 to Rs.500. At retail, a pair of canes costed Rs. 100.

Due to the high demand for flowers during the Pongal festival, a kilo of jasmine flower was sold for Rs. 2,000, Sevvanthi was sold at Rs 160 per kg, Sendumalli at Rs 60, Tulsi at Rs 30, Sampangi at Rs 140, Arali at Rs 160 and Kozhikondai at Rs 80. Button rose was sold at Rs 240 per kg and a bundle of mango leaf at Rs 10.

The prices of vegetables in the Coimbatore markets was as thus:

Eggplant Rs 40, Tomatoes Rs 15 to 20, Green chillies Rs 30, Peas Rs 30, Potatoes Rs 20 to 30, Cabbage Rs 15, Sweet potatoes Rs 15 to 20, Beans Rs. 40, Pumpkin- Rs 25, Small onions for Rs 50 to Rs 60 and Large onions for Rs 40. Similarly, Pongal pots were sold for Rs.60 to Rs.500 depending on size and others specifications.