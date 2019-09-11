Person without helmet gets ‘without seat belt’ receipt

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a shocking but shear negligence , a person riding two wheeler without helmet was fined Rs.100 and given a receipt mentioning ‘without seat belt’ by traffic police.

Karthik of Kalapatti in the city was returning home from Velanthavalam on Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border on September seven and was stopped by traffic police at K G Chavadi.

Since he was not wearing a helmet and with all other documents in order, he was asked to pay Rs.100 as fine and handed over the receipt.

Karthik was shocked to go through the challan after reaching home, as he found no amount was mentioned in it and written as ‘without seat belt’ instead of helmet.

The challan was circulated through social media, showing the negligence of police and no no mention of fine amount, sending shock waves among the public.