Pet dog helps find missing master’s body

Covai Post Network

In a poignant development at O’Valley near Gudalur,the body of a missing man was traced,thanks to his pet dog.

According to sources, Palaniyandi (60), was staying alone in a house,at O’Valley with only only a pet dog for company. While his wife was no more,his daughter was staying elsewhere with her family.

For the last three days Palaniyandi was not to be seen and a search had been mounted for him.

Meanwhile,police said that, some in the neighbourhood had noticed Palaniyandi’s dog frequently going to a particular spot and returning to his master’s house.

On Thursday,a few people followed the dog and found Palaniyandi’s body,in a decomposed state.

It bore major injuries on the head and abdomen,believed to have been caused by a stray elephant.

The body was taken to the Gudalur Government hospital for postmortem.

Further investigations are on, police said.