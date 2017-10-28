Petrol bomb hurled at the house of former TN Minister in Salem

Petrol bombs were hurled on the house of former Tamil Nadu minister T M Selvaganapathy in Salem in the early hours of today, resulting in a tense situation.
A car and a two-wheeler parked in the portico were damaged, due to petrol bomb attack, police said.
Selvaganapathy, also a former DMK MP, who rushed from Chennai, said in a statement that he was indulged in enrolling members to his party and this could be the handiwork of those against him.
He will not be cowed down with this type of attack and he will continue to work for the party with additional vigor, Selvaganapathy added.
Police are investigating the matter.
The Madras Musical Association has won top honours at the fourth Asia Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo on October 22 and 23. The association won gold and silver in two differ...Read More
Sushmita Sengupta Love Milkshakes? The goodness of freshly cut fruits blended with the ever so nutritious milk, think there can’t be a concoction as healthy as this? Think aga...Read More
Struggling to shed those extra inches around your tummy? Tried all sorts of dieting, yet no trace of desired results? Well, let us tell you a secret. Weight loss is as much about w...Read More