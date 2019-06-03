  • Download mobile app
03 Jun 2019, Edition - 1420, Monday
Coimbatore

Plea to check charcoal-making in Madukkarai

Covai Post Network

June 3, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Farmers Association today appealed to the District Collector to take steps to prevent the burning of coconut shells for charcoal, which is becoming hazardous to residents.l in the vicinity.

In a petition to Collector K Rajamani, the association said many small industries were burning coconut shells for making charcoal in Orathukuppai village in Madukkarai, leading to thick smoke and air pollution, causing breathlessness to many.

Association president S Palanisamy, wearing a coconut shell garland round his neck, appealed the administration to take steps to prevent the activities by sending a team for inspection.

