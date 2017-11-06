  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Plea to protect medicinal plants

by CovaipostNetwork

November 6, 2017

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangham has urged the Government and the district administration to initiate steps to protect medicinal plants.

The members, who submitted a petition to the Collector T.N. Hariharan on Monday, urged him to take steps to offer assistance to farmers to cultivate such plants and spread awareness about them among the public.

S. Palanisami, President of Coimbatore committee said, In olden days, plants such as pirandai, mudakathan thazai, thuthuvazhanthazai and many others were grown at homes. These plants cure many illness. But now a days, these plants are being destroyed. They need to be protected,” S. Palanisami, President of TN Vivasayigal Sangham, Coimbatore unit, said.

“The State Government should allot special funds for growing such medicinal crops and encourage forest, horticulture and agriculture departments to grow such plants,” he added.

