PMK seeks to convene all party meeting on Mekedatu issue

Coimbatore : PMK today demanded that the Government should convene an all party meeting to discuss the issue of Mekedatu reservoir on Karnataka and impact on Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the MLAs and MPs of all political parties in the State should join together and stage a protest demonstration in front of Parliament on the issue, PMK Youth Wing president and MP, Anbumani Ramdoss told reportes here.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi not not visiting the Gaja cyclone affected areas in the State was a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu.

When asked about the Centre’s permission given for 10 department for ‘snooping’ Anbumani said that this would result in snooping the political parties, particularly when elections are nearing.

Stating that the Government should immediately implement the long pending Athikadavu-Avanashi water project. he said that the Government may announce the implementation of the project, during election time. But does the government have adequate funds to implement it, he asked.

Anbumani also urged the Government to have a dialogue with the protesting farmers over the erection of high power transmissions in the agriculture fields.