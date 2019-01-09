Police verification services launched

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police department in the region on Wednesday launched online police verification services, which will enable the public to get four type of Police Verification Reports (PVR) with a 15 days of time.

Those who wanted to do different types of verification–self verification, job verification, domestic help and tenant verification can do it from anywhere in the world, West Zone IG, K Periaiah said at the launch for the region.

The objective of the service was to verify the identity of a person, the current address and to whether was involved in any criminal cases as per the records available with the state police, he said.

Stating that the service was applicable only for verifying those who reside in Tamil Nadu, Periaiah said one can visit police website– www.eservices.tnpolice.gov.in – with all documents and Rs 500 have been fixed per application for individuals and Rs 1,000 per application for private companies.

The copy of PVR will be sent through the registered e-mail to the applicants within 15 days instead of 30 to 50 days being taken at present for doing manually, he sad.

For the city, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran launched the services.

While the district police received upto 2,000 applications, the city received from 2,400 to 3,600 applications annually, he said.