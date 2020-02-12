Power cuts in Kathirnaickenpalayam

Covai Post Network

Power supply will be suspended in the areas under KV substation Kathirnaickenpalayam on February 14 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Areas such as Rakipalayam, Kumarapuram, Narasimanaickenpalayam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers colony, Gnaesh nagar and Sriram nagar will face suspension.

According to a release from TANGEDCO, power is being suspended to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.

Officials have been requested to finish the replacement works within the stipulated time so as to not cause discomfort to the public.