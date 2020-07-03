  • Download mobile app
03 Jul 2020
Travel

Coimbatore

Power shutdown in Coonoor on July 4

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2020

Udhagamandalam : Between 12.30 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. on July 4 there will be no power in Coonoor and its surroundings ,on account of the maintenance works proposed to be taken up at the Jagathala Sub-station. Stating this
here on Friday,the Superintending Engineer,Nilgiri Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.Vasunair Premkumar says that among the areas affected would be various parts of Coonoor town and its surrounding s
like Aruvankadu,Burliar,Bandishola,Singara, Wellington, Brooklands,Adderlee,Bedford, Ottupatrai, Guerency, Bearhatty,Sim’s Park, Elithorai,Hossahatty,Edapalli, Hubbathalai and Mount Pleasant.

At the same time power supply will also not be available to areas served by the Sandinullah sub- station like Lovedale, Kuruthukulli, Parson’s Valley,Sandinullah,Thalaikundah, Naduvattam, Dhavani, Indunagar,Glenmorgan and Porthimund.

