24 Sep 2019, Edition - 1533, Tuesday
Power supply regulation in Keeranatham, Sagara on Sep 26

Covai Post Network

September 24, 2019

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Keeranatham and Sagara substation on Sep 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Keeranatham, IT Park, Chinna Mettupalayam, Idikarai, Varuthiyampalayam, Vellakkinaru housing unit and Aththipalayam will be affected in Keeranatham substation.

Under Sagara, parts of Saravanampatti, Vishwanathapuram, Revenue Nagar, Karattu Medu and parts of Vilanguruchi will face power suspension.

A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials were requested to complete the work in time and not cause discomfort to people.

