09 Aug 2018, Edition - 1122, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- SC-ST amendment Bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha
- Development in Gauri Lankesh murder probe: Another suspect detained by cops
- Opposition leaders meet the President over the NRC issue
- BCCI Case: SC rejects One State One Vote, accepts the draft of BCCI constitution
- NDA meeting underway in Parliament
- Election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will begin at 11am
- We’ll be supporting the JD(U) candidate: Navin Patnaik, CM, Odisha
- Joint secretary level officer alleges racial behaviour by British airways crew
- Cloud burst hits Leh village causing damage to property, vehicles, irrigation canal and roads, rescue operations underway
Power suspension at Kathirnayakkanpalayam
Covai Post Network
August 9, 2018
Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Kathirnayakkanpalayam substation on August 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Rakkipalayam, Kumarapuram, Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Bombay Nagar, Teachers Colony, Ganesh Nagar and Sri Ram Nagar will face power suspension.
A TANGEDCO statement said power suspension was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works. Officials have been requested to finish the work on time so as not to cause discomfort to the public.