President bids adieu to the Blue Mountains

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: Arriving by helicopter from Coimbatore on August 3,the President of

India Mr.Ram Nath Kovind left this hill station by road today to Kotagiri enroute to Coimbatore. He was accompanied by the Governor of Tamil Nadu Mr.Banwarilal Purohit.

At Kotagiri the President, the Governor and their entourage took a brief break at the Nahar Retreat before continuing their descent to the plains.

Earlier the President wound up his visit to the Blue Mountains by planting a sapling at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Governor, the State Industries Minister Mr.Thangam Thenarasu and the Secretary to the Governor Mr.Anandrao V Patil.

On Thursday the President interacted with some members of the tea planting community , Organic Farmers and Tribal groups. During the interaction, the President discussed about various issues that affectthe lives of the farmers and the tribal groups. While appreciating the groups,for continuing the natural cultivation of crops, he observed that the practice needs to be nurtured as “our traditional heritage”.

While the Badagas presented their traditional umbrella to the President and a traditional embroidered shawl to his wife,the Kotas and Todas presented their traditional shawls . They also showcased their traditional dance forms.

The President also took a round of the Raj Bhawan which included the banquet hall, reception hall and ball room and appreciated their architectural beauty.