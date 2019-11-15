  • Download mobile app
15 Nov 2019, Edition - 1585, Friday
Coimbatore

Price Forecast for Banana: TNAU , Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 15, 2019

Coimbatore : The expected average farm gate price for poovan banana would be Rs. 12-14 per kg , Rs.15-18 forKarpuravalli and Rs. 25-27 per kg for Nendhran in the city during December.

Subsequent price oscillation will be subjected to monsoon rain and festival demand and farmers are advised to take selling decision accordingly, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) said.

Poovan is usually coming to Coimbatore market from Pudukottai, Thirukattupalli and Cuddalore. Karpuravalli from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Mettupalayam and Nendran from Mettupalayam and Kerala.

The recent trends in the prices of banana are influenced by the key factors like occurrence of monsoons, festivals and cyclone impacts. Further, banana prices will fluctuate due to new area under cultivation and also emergence of new markets in the recent years, it said.

The price forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies in TNAU had analysed the past 10 years prices of cultivars of Poovan, Karpooravalli and Nendhran and forecast the average prices.

