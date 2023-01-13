Pricol Limited showcases its spectacular array of automotive technology solutions at the Auto Expo 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive technology and precision engineered solutions company, today showcased its robust product portfolio of automotive solutions at the Auto Components Expo. The company which has been recognized as the preferred partner to many leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) displayed its next-gen technology new products: Heads Up Display (HUD), E-Cockpit, Disc Brake, Round TFT Instrument Cluster, TFT Smart Clusters, End-to-End Telematics solution and Battery Management system (BMS) along with their existing range of products.

The line of products unveiled at the Expo 2023 cater to all vehicle segments and they are all EV ready solutions.

In line with ‘Make in India’ initiative, the company has been involved in the in-house designing for all its products and solutions with the commitment, dedication and collaboration of 5100 strong, talented and value driven employees.

Mr. P.M Ganesh, Chief Executing Officer and Executive Director, Pricol limited, comments while showcasing the line of products, “We are glad to present our product portfolio at the Auto Expo 2023. We take immense pride in creating a legacy of long-standing consumer trust, our commitment to deliver excellence through our products and service solutions and creating value for all our stakeholders. Through this platform, we are able to superior the next-gen automotive technology solutions as we move towards the path of becoming the change-makers in the future of mobility.”

Auto expo has been a significant platform for both automobile enthusiasts and auto manufacturers. The expo over the last several years has grown tremendously in size and transformed itself into a global event. This year over 800 companies participated from across 15 countries at the components show attracting global interest for sourcing automobile parts. With close to 50 years of operations for the Coimbatore based auto parts major, Pricol Limited plans to expand its product lines and its presence in the fast growing connected automotive solutions segment.

The Auto Components Expo 2023 is taking place from 12th to 15th January, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Pricol Limited’s product line is being displayed at stall no is 37 at hall 5GF.