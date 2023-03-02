Pro Boxing Fight comes to Coimbatore on March 4, 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : F7 HUB, Coimbatore will be organising Pro Boxing Fight Night for the first time in the city on 4th March 2023 at #6 Hotel, Mettuppalayam Road which will see Muhammed Irfan showcase his skills in the ring.

Rayan A, founder of F7 HUB said in Coimbatore and in the whole of South India, we don’t give too much importance to boxers and there is no proper platform to guide them and provide them opportunities to grow as a boxer. Our vision is to build fighters and provide them opportunities in international fights and help them grow as a boxer and also build the sport in Tamil Nadu.

We are doing a professional boxing event for the first time in Coimbatore, which is sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council, said Rayan Arjun, the event organiser in Coimbatore district boxing association, south zone head of management in grassroot promotions. Grassroot has 70 boxers active at the moment.

F7 Hub, along with Grassroot Boxing Promotions (founder – Mujtaba Kamal) is doing a professional boxing event for the first time in Coimbatore. In this event 4, 6 and 8-round fights will be conducted.

The Main event will be 8 rounds – a boxer from Chennai who has two titles (WBC India title winner, WBC Australia title winner – welterweight) is fighting the main event.

We will have boxers from Punjab, Hyderabad, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Manipur, Haryana and from our very own Coimbatore.

We are planning to do more professional boxing events consistently in Coimbatore and provide opportunities to more boxers from Coimbatore and Tamilnadu for professional boxing, Rayan said.

“We focus on the quality of equipment and also training the boxers free of cost. If they do well in the training and win amateur fights and show a good record in amateur boxing we will introduce them to professional boxing. Professional boxing needs more training and endurance levels. Because the number of rounds played in professional boxing is comparatively higher than amateur boxing, specific training for skills \ power endurance and nutrition is focused on every boxer,” said Rayan.

Opportunities to more boxers from Coimbatore and tamilnadu for pro boxing in national and international matches. he added.

Mr. Shagul Hameed from #6 Hotel participated in the press meet.