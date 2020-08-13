Promote personal hygiene,SHGs told

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The role of Self Help Groups (SHGS) in promoting personal hygiene,was stressed by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya at Srimadurai near Gudalur on Wednesday. She was interacting with members of 33 SHGs. Urging the members to enhance awareness among the people about the health hazards associated with the conversion of open areas into public conveniences,she said that people should be told to use only their wash rooms. The groups should make sure that their family members washed their hands frequently and made it habit to wear masks regularly.

They should uphold child rights and if they came across any crimes being committed against children they should immediately contact the help line number 1098. The informers details will remain confidential.

SHGs which avail loans from banks and financial institutions,should repay them promptly.

Earlier Ms.Divya planted saplings.

Among those present were the Project Officer,Mahalir Thittam Mr.Babu and the Assistant Project Officers Mr.Ramakrishnan and Ms.Vanitha.