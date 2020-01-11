Protestors target Shiv Sena leader’s car for videographing CAA procession in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed in nearby Tirupur, when a section of Muslim protestors broke the wind screen of the car of a Shiv Sena functionary, for reportedly crossing and videographing their procession against CAA and NRC.

According to police, a large number of Muslims were taking out a procession protesting against CAA and raising slogans against the Centre seeking to repeal it.

Even as police were regulating the traffic, a senior Shiv Sena functionary, Dinesh Kumar tried to drive into the crowd and videograph the protest, despite police cautioning him.

Enraged over the action, a section of protestors took helmet kept on the two-wheelers on the road and hit and damaged the wind screen, they said.

Police managed to intervene immediately and removed DInesh kumar from the place and also convince the protestors, who put an end to their protests.

However, Dinesh Kumar wanted the police to take action against the attackers.