PSG Institution to foster cardiovascular health of villages

Coimbatore : PSG institutions inaugurated their VR Cardiovascular Health and Research Project – Yaara (VRCHRP- Project YAARA) here on Thursday in Mallegoundanpalayam.

They will be henceforth fostering Mallegoundenpalayam (MGP) Panchayat which includes Mallegoundenpalayam village and Uthukuli village as part of VRCHRP- Project YAARA in remembrance of their former trustee, V Rajan.

A team of members from various PSG institutions has been deputed to execute the Model Project.

Since there are a web of possible causes that can lead to cardiovascular events, it is essential to reduce various risk factors, said the press release adding that preventing or postponing the emergence of risk factors and recommending modifications to lifestyle before the disease sets in is the goal of the project.

The project is aimed at creating awareness among mothers of children under 5 years of age, adolescents, adults, and the elderly on risk factors that can cause Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in them. The team will suggest lifestyle modifications, better diets, exercise and yoga.

They will focus on early diagnosis of hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. They will also be providing clinical services; camps in each locality, awareness to utilise the health centre for blood chemistry, ECG, Echo, and medications wherever necessary. Prompt, affordable treatment will be given to those with cardiovascular diseases along with rehabilitation.

“Cardiovascular diseases are a set of diseases that are generally asymptomatic, that is without symptoms, to start with. They slowly progress, affecting the individual for a long time ultimately culminating in a fatal event. They are mostly caused by changes in lifestyles and hence are even known as lifestyle diseases sometimes” read the release.

The press release said that during as early as 2005 WHO estimated that in countries like India the morbidity and mortality due to cardiovascular diseases will be more than the infectious diseases like TB, Malaria and the like.

Earlier it was found to be more among the elderly, but now incidence amongst the middle aged and youngsters are on the rise. At least 30% of all heart attacks occur among the youngsters stated the release.

These diseases can occur in both rural and urban areas. Though health care services have improved dramatically in urban areas, for people in rural areas, advance treatments aren’t as easily available.

According to the World Health organisation, good health is not merely an absence of the disease. It is also a reflection of the social and mental well being of people in a community.

This year, the theme of World Health Day is ‘Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere’ under the slogan ‘Health for All’. Universal health coverage increases people’s opportunity to work and earn a living. It increases a child’s chances of reaching their full academic potential and forms the basis for long term economic development as well.